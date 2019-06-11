Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KTOS. Noble Financial lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.35 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.99. 1,739,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,419. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 123.47, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.29. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 795.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 497,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 15,279 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

