Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

KLIC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $193,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,045.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,408,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,183,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,277 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $21,649,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 304,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

