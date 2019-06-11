L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) Stake Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 2,447.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

NYSE LLL traded down $10.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $158.76 and a 52 week high of $259.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.37. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. L3 Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

LLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of L3 Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $232.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/l3-technologies-inc-nyselll-stake-increased-by-wealthcare-advisory-partners-llc.html.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL).

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.