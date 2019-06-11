Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million.
LAKE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,720. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $98.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.74. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
About Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
