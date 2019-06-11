Lancashire (LON:LRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $714.75

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 714.75 ($9.34) and last traded at GBX 714.75 ($9.34), with a volume of 81 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 709 ($9.26).
Several research firms recently weighed in on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 692.22 ($9.05).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22.
About Lancashire (LON:LRE)
Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.
