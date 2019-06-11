Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$46.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$45.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LB. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CSFB set a C$41.00 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.10.

TSE:LB traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$45.18. 188,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,636. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$36.21 and a one year high of C$48.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$239.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.8596044 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

