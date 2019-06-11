Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $66.14 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169,693 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $66,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $3,132,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 64,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

ZTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

