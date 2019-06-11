Lekoil (LON:LEK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.35

Shares of Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.43 ($0.04), with a volume of 3498625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

Separately, Numis Securities reduced their target price on Lekoil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Lekoil alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 million and a P/E ratio of 0.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/lekoil-lonlek-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-3-35.html.

About Lekoil (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Lekoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lekoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.