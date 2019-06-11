Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Position Trimmed by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Lincoln National by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 89.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.85.

In other news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $448,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Kelly sold 17,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $1,135,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,041 shares of company stock worth $2,339,312 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $71.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.93.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/lincoln-national-co-nyselnc-position-trimmed-by-edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a.html.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.