Lobstex Price Tops $0.0140 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. Lobstex has a market cap of $230,812.00 and $49,688.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00058871 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000584 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002977 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 16,472,132 coins and its circulating supply is 16,470,932 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.