Loews Corp Lowers Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Loews Corp lowered its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325,388 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,435,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 359,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 113,148 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Pretium Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of -0.46.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.35 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

