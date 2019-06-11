LUXCoin (LUX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 49.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 49.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00006443 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $2,570.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Argentum (ARG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 7,729,636 coins and its circulating supply is 5,729,636 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

