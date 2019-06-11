Mark Peabody Sells 2,000 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Peabody also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Astronics alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of Astronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $82,860.00.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $27.56 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Astronics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. International Value Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,601,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,389,000 after purchasing an additional 115,105 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/mark-peabody-sells-2000-shares-of-astronics-co-nasdaqatro-stock.html.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.