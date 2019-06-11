Maverick Chain Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $582,125.00 and $122,518.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00404053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.21 or 0.02371701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012743 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00154039 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000854 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.