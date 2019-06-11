Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mediaset from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of MDIUY opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Mediaset has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $11.84.

Mediaset Company Profile

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; and linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels.

