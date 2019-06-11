MediBloc [QRC] Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.65 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC] has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC] has a market capitalization of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,934.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.83 or 0.03087694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.41 or 0.01732896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.06 or 0.04919285 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.01102384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00103790 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.01005328 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00321016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00019535 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC]

MediBloc [QRC] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC] is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam. MediBloc [QRC]’s official website is medibloc.org/en.

MediBloc [QRC] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC] using one of the exchanges listed above.

