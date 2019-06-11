Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 380 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 56,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Baxter International by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,622,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.62. The company had a trading volume of 39,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,436. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In other news, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $381,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 38,297 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $2,940,443.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,676.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,056,187 shares of company stock valued at $386,222,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

