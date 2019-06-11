Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Purchases 1,892 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 65,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 551,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 92,124 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 166,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 707,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $466.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $62.11 million for the quarter.

GILT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

