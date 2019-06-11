Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Reduced by Investure LLC

Investure LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre accounts for 1.4% of Investure LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investure LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 59.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 26.5% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $500.08.

Mercadolibre stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $616.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,557. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of -755.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $257.52 and a 52 week high of $632.67.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.19 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

