Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,974,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,989 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Micron Technology by 4,548.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,730,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,631,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $463,429,000 after purchasing an additional 229,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,620,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $562,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50,656 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,369,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,211,000 after purchasing an additional 92,028 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $621,159.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $834,358.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,614.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,878 shares of company stock worth $2,293,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $35.55. 5,577,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,297,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/micron-technology-inc-nasdaqmu-shares-bought-by-hancock-whitney-corp.html.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.