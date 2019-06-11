MJ Gleeson’s (GLE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 790 ($10.32) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $431.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. MJ Gleeson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

