MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in BB&T by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 620.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other BB&T news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $168,028.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $130,482.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,569 shares of company stock worth $419,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.49 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.39 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BB&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.49.

BBT opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $54.96.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

