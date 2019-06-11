Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 867,711 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,035,128 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 867,711 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $180,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,601 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,580,433,000 after acquiring an additional 114,047 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 259,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $129,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,300 shares of company stock worth $26,081,092. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

MSFT opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,006.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $134.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

