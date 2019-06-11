Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Position Reduced by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Momo were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOMO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Momo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Momo by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Momo by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Momo by 21.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 142,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,530. Momo Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Momo had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $554.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOMO. BidaskClub lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nomura lifted their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Position Reduced by Origin Asset Management LLP” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/momo-inc-nasdaqmomo-position-reduced-by-origin-asset-management-llp.html.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.