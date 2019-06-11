Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,856 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,273,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,531,000 after acquiring an additional 944,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,450,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,619 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,844,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,893,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,382,000 after purchasing an additional 723,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,429 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,583.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

