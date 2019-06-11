Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Moody’s also reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 281.55% and a net margin of 29.38%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Moody’s from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Moody’s from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of MCO traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $197.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total value of $8,120,656.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,262,328.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $10,099,551.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,243,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,487,147 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

