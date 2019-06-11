Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.86 ($4.48).

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGAM shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

In other news, insider Pete Raby acquired 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £42,476 ($55,502.42). Also, insider Peter Turner sold 48,289 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £122,171.17 ($159,638.27).

Shares of LON MGAM traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 266.20 ($3.48). The company had a trading volume of 379,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32. The stock has a market cap of $756.51 million and a PE ratio of 16.43. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 233.80 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 370 ($4.83).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

