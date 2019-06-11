Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $459,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,355,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $160,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Equifax by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 316,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,552,000 after buying an additional 53,028 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,737,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,897,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on shares of Equifax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

NYSE EFX traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.82. 58,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,725. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

