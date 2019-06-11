Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 896 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 46.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 274,916 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,980,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,168,000 after purchasing an additional 72,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 17.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $124,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.16. 5,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Pentair had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 896 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/morningstar-investment-services-llc-sells-896-shares-of-pentair-plc-nysepnr.html.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.