Namecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $8.09 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and $7,783.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00007059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, BX Thailand, Bittylicious and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,796.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.82 or 0.04922464 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.01435643 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021841 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002063 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000305 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Livecoin, Altcoin Trader, Trade By Trade, YoBit, C-Patex, Cryptopia, WEX, Bleutrade, Bitsane, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bittylicious and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

