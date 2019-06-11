Natera’s (NTRA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their overweight rating on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $28.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

NTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NTRA stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.41. Natera has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 699.31% and a negative net margin of 49.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 23,356 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $479,031.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,045,486.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 335,996 shares of company stock worth $6,887,801 over the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 6.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Natera by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 10.5% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 13,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

