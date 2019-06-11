National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cfra

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded National Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on National Beverage to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.36.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,383. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.49 and a twelve month high of $127.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, President Joseph G. Caporella bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.95 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 413,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,795,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,483,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,372,000 after buying an additional 166,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 353,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after buying an additional 159,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,809,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after buying an additional 82,471 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

