National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $374,573.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $65,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,392 shares of company stock worth $2,492,523. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $163.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.34 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 42.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/national-retail-properties-inc-nysennn-position-increased-by-northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co.html.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.