NavCoin (NAV) Price Up 4.3% This Week

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. NavCoin has a market cap of $14.41 million and $147,430.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002004 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006220 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00063271 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 65,339,215 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, cfinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

