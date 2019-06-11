Nectar Price Hits $0.17 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002166 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $50.98 and $32.15. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $609.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00074929 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008551 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00193181 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011066 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006647 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00104255 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Nectar

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $18.94, $32.15, $13.77, $51.55, $20.33, $7.50, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

