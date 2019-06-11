Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 989,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $74,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,189,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 942,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,249,322,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,770,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,949,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,342,000 after buying an additional 501,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,800,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,869,000 after buying an additional 396,460 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.52.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.54. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $78.54.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 10,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $799,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan W. George sold 23,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,793,716.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,187. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,795 shares of company stock valued at $15,985,362. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

