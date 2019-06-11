Neuburgh Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 386.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $257,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $684,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,359 shares of company stock worth $19,589,459. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.39.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,928. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $164.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

