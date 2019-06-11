Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $36.11 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 698,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,238,202. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

