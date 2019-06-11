New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $83.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on New Relic from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.17.

Shares of NEWR opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. New Relic has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.26 and a beta of 1.02.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,905,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $4,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,750 shares of company stock worth $16,094,360. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC raised its position in New Relic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in New Relic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in New Relic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in New Relic by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

