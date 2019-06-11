New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,704 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,979.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

NYSE:PBH opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.22 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

