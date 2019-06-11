New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 52.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 63,743 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Management Corp acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $19,106,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 135,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,668,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 85,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,870,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,760,000 after purchasing an additional 227,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SHO. TheStreet cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of SHO opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-raises-stake-in-sunstone-hotel-investors-inc-nysesho.html.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.