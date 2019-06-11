Newton (NEW) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.21 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Newton has a market cap of $41.51 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00406291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.02369369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00157286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000852 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

