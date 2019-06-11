Noble (NYSE:NE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $1.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $3.00 price objective on Noble and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Noble in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on Noble and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus cut Noble from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.33.

Get Noble alerts:

NYSE NE opened at $2.04 on Monday. Noble has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $518.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.64.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Noble will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Noble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Noble by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,721,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Noble by 722.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,522 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Noble by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,885,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,752 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noble by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,903,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.