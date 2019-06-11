Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $387,000 Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.
TD stock opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5511 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.14%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
Featured Story: Day Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.