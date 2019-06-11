Norcros (LON:NXR) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Norcros in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of LON:NXR opened at GBX 192.25 ($2.51) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. Norcros has a 12-month low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

