Nordic Gold (CVE:NOR) Trading Down 20%

Nordic Gold Inc (CVE:NOR) traded down 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 134,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 176,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.

About Nordic Gold (CVE:NOR)

Nordic Gold Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold, precious, and base metal properties primarily in Canada and internationally. It holds 100% interest in the Laiva Mine property located in Raahe, Finland; and 49% interest in the Sheslay that comprise 19 mineral claim licenses located in the Atlin mining division of northwestern British Columbia, Canada.

