Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 7,861 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $807,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 949,832 shares of company stock worth $37,443,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Macquarie set a $90.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cfra set a $80.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

