Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $423,000 Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 21.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,690,000 after acquiring an additional 478,888 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,362 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,045,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,963 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3,627.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 100,469 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director R David Hoover bought 15,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.97 per share, with a total value of $494,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at $441,303.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marisa Iasenza bought 2,200 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.78 per share, with a total value of $72,116.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,300 shares of company stock worth $1,079,832. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EPC opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $546.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

