Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,027,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in KBR by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,166,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,724 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in KBR by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,621 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,728,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,780,000 after purchasing an additional 971,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie set a $25.00 price target on KBR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

KBR stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/northwestern-mutual-investment-management-company-llc-sells-1543-shares-of-kbr-inc-nysekbr.html.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.