Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stake Decreased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5,010.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,498,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $176,620,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,073,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,099 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 365.9% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,039,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 816,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $68.84.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Nucor’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 65,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $3,656,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,735 shares in the company, valued at $22,689,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,314 shares of company stock worth $4,310,637 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. ValuEngine cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Longbow Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

